Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Aug. 21
6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer Section 2A Semifinals: Waseca at Kennedy
8:30 p.m. Kennedy and Jefferson Fall Orchestra Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality Update
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”
Saturday, Aug. 22
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”
8:30 p.m. 2019 Jefferson Indoor Marching Band Concert
10:05 p.m. Section 3A Boys Soccer Championships: Simley vs. Holy Angels (TST Production)
Sunday, Aug. 23
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee: Aug. 19 Meeting
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 24 Meeting
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View
Monday, Aug. 24
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 24 Meeting
7 p.m. City Council: Aug. 24 Meeting
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Hearing Loss - The Silent Epidemic
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”
Wednesday, Aug. 26
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1
7 p.m. City Council: Aug. 24 Meeting
Thursday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and So Much More
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
