Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Aug. 21

6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer Section 2A Semifinals: Waseca at Kennedy

8:30 p.m. Kennedy and Jefferson Fall Orchestra Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality Update

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”

Saturday, Aug. 22

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”

8:30 p.m. 2019 Jefferson Indoor Marching Band Concert

10:05 p.m. Section 3A Boys Soccer Championships: Simley vs. Holy Angels (TST Production)

Sunday, Aug. 23

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee: Aug. 19 Meeting

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 24 Meeting

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View

Monday, Aug. 24

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 24 Meeting

7 p.m. City Council: Aug. 24 Meeting

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Hearing Loss - The Silent Epidemic

Tuesday, Aug. 25

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”

Wednesday, Aug. 26

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

7 p.m. City Council: Aug. 24 Meeting

Thursday, Aug. 27

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and So Much More

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

