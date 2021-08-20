Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Aug. 20

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021

6:30 p.m. Football: Columbia Heights at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Choose Exterior Doors for Your Home - Window Concepts

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Snake Eyes”

Saturday, Aug. 21

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Snake Eyes”

8:30 p.m. Football: Chaska at Jefferson

10:35 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Aug. 22

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021

8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24

11:30 p.m. 2019 Indian Mounds Grade 3 & 4: In the Fiddle is a Song

Monday, Aug. 23

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 23

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Jungle Cruise”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24

Tuesday, Aug. 24

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24

8 p.m. 2020 Westwood Grade 1: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock

8:30 p.m. 2020 Westwood Grade 2: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns.

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Respect”

Wednesday, Aug. 25

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 23

10:30 p.m. 2020 Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 25-31

Thursday, Aug. 26

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 19

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Respect”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 25-31

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

