Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Aug. 20
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021
6:30 p.m. Football: Columbia Heights at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Choose Exterior Doors for Your Home - Window Concepts
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Snake Eyes”
Saturday, Aug. 21
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Snake Eyes”
8:30 p.m. Football: Chaska at Jefferson
10:35 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Aug. 22
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021
8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24
11:30 p.m. 2019 Indian Mounds Grade 3 & 4: In the Fiddle is a Song
Monday, Aug. 23
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 23
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Jungle Cruise”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24
Tuesday, Aug. 24
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 18-24
8 p.m. 2020 Westwood Grade 1: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock
8:30 p.m. 2020 Westwood Grade 2: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns.
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Respect”
Wednesday, Aug. 25
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 23
10:30 p.m. 2020 Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 25-31
Thursday, Aug. 26
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 19
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Respect”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 25-31
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.