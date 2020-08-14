Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.