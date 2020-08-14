Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Aug. 14

6:30 p.m. Olson 7B & 8B Bands Winter Concert

7 p.m. Girls Basketball: Chaska at Kennedy

8:10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”

Saturday, Aug. 15

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Jefferson vs. Eagan Premier Tournament Championship (Town Square Television Production)

10 p.m. Girls Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy

11:08 p.m. Jefferson Boys Basketball 50 Years Documentary

Sunday, Aug. 16

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Aug. 12

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18

11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Aug. 17

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)

Monday, Aug. 17

6 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Aug. 17

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

Tuesday, Aug. 18

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18

8 p.m. 2019 Kennedy Homecoming Coronation

8:32 p.m. 2019 Jefferson Homecoming Coronation

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”

Wednesday, Aug. 19

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unhinged”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Aug. 17

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

Thursday, Aug. 20

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 13

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unhinged”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

