Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Aug. 14
6:30 p.m. Olson 7B & 8B Bands Winter Concert
7 p.m. Girls Basketball: Chaska at Kennedy
8:10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”
Saturday, Aug. 15
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Jefferson vs. Eagan Premier Tournament Championship (Town Square Television Production)
10 p.m. Girls Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy
11:08 p.m. Jefferson Boys Basketball 50 Years Documentary
Sunday, Aug. 16
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Aug. 12
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Aug. 17
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)
Monday, Aug. 17
6 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Aug. 17
11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
Tuesday, Aug. 18
6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18
8 p.m. 2019 Kennedy Homecoming Coronation
8:32 p.m. 2019 Jefferson Homecoming Coronation
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”
Wednesday, Aug. 19
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unhinged”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Aug. 17
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
Thursday, Aug. 20
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 13
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unhinged”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 19-25
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Legislative Candidate Videos - General Election 2020
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.