Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 9
6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Holy Angels at St. Anthony (CTV Production)
8 p.m. Girls Basketball: Holy Angels at St. Croix Lutheran (TST Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Lawn Sustainability and Water Conservation - Izaak Walton League
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care a Lot”
Saturday, April 10
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
7 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care a Lot”
8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson
10 p.m. Boys Hockey Section 3AA Quarterfinal: Park of Cottage Grove at Jefferson
Sunday, April 11
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs Eagan
Monday, April 12
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 12
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Greenland”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
Tuesday, April 13
6 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
10 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “News of the World”
Wednesday, April 14
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 12
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 14-20
Thursday, April 15
6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 15
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “News of the World”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 14-20
9:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
