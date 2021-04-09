Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 9

6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Holy Angels at St. Anthony (CTV Production)

8 p.m. Girls Basketball: Holy Angels at St. Croix Lutheran (TST Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Lawn Sustainability and Water Conservation - Izaak Walton League

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care a Lot”

Saturday, April 10

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

7 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care a Lot”

8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson

10 p.m. Boys Hockey Section 3AA Quarterfinal: Park of Cottage Grove at Jefferson

Sunday, April 11

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs Eagan

Monday, April 12

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 12

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Greenland”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

Tuesday, April 13

6 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

10 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “News of the World”

Wednesday, April 14

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 12

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 14-20

Thursday, April 15

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 15

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “News of the World”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 14-20

9:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

