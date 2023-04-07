Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 7
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. Valley View Voices Variety Show 2023
7:25 p.m. Valley View Nobel Honors Humanities: Drama Choros
7:55 p.m. Olson Honors Music Concert
8:30 p.m. Kennedy March Choir Concert with Guest 29:11 International Exchange
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”
Saturday, April 8
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Treehouse
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”
8:30 p.m. Kennedy Band and Orchestra Masterworks Concert
10 p.m. Kennedy Band and Orchestra Winter Concert
Sunday, April 9
6 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
8:30 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
11:30 p.m. Melbye Monthly - March 2023
Monday, April 10
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 3
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Boston Strangler”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
Tuesday, April 11
6 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: March 22
8:20 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: March 30
8:40 p.m. Melbye Monthly - March 2023
9 p.m. Capitol Report: Educational Priorities / Universal Free School Meals
10 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
Wednesday, April 12
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 3
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 12
10:50 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: April 12
11:10 p.m. Melbye Monthly - March 2023
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
Thursday, April 13
6 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Treehouse
11 p.m. Capitol Report: Educational Priorities/Universal Free School Meals
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.