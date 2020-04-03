Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 3
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Section 3A Girls Soccer Championships: Holy Angels vs. Visitation (TST Production)
9 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Band Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Connecting with a Diverse Bloomington
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
Saturday, April 4
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
10:20 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 6AAA Quarterfinal: St. Croix Lutheran at Kennedy
Sunday, April 5
6 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 6
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl
Monday, April 6
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 6
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 6
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
11 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
Tuesday, April 7
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
8 p.m. Husky News: April 6
8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: April 7
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 1
8:40 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): April 1
9 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
Wednesday, April 8
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 6
10:30 p.m. Husky News: April 6
10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: April 7
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 8
11:10 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): April 8
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
Thursday, April 9
6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 9
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
11 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
