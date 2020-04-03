Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 3

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Section 3A Girls Soccer Championships: Holy Angels vs. Visitation (TST Production)

9 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Band Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Connecting with a Diverse Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”

Saturday, April 4

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”

8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

10:20 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 6AAA Quarterfinal: St. Croix Lutheran at Kennedy

Sunday, April 5

6 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 6

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl

Monday, April 6

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 6

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 6

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

11 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

Tuesday, April 7

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

8 p.m. Husky News: April 6

8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: April 7

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 1

8:40 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): April 1

9 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

Wednesday, April 8

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 6

10:30 p.m. Husky News: April 6

10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: April 7

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 8

11:10 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): April 8

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

Thursday, April 9

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 9

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

11 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

