10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Saturday, April 29
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 26 to May 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Middle School Sports Initiative
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
8:30 p.m. Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation(NATAS) Student Production Awards 2023
10:30 p.m. Kennedy Band and Orchestra Masterworks Concert
Sunday, April 30
6 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 26 to May 2
Monday, May 1
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 1
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Air”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 26 to May 2
Tuesday, May 2
6 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 26 to May 2
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 19
8:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: April 27
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Treehouse
10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Renfield”
Wednesday, May 3
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 1
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: May 3
11 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: May 3
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
Thursday, May 4
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: April 27
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Renfield”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary – Treehouse
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.