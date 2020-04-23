Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 24

6:30 p.m. Girls’ Basketball: St. Louis Park at Kennedy

8 p.m. Boys’ Basketball Section 3AAA Semifinal: Kennedy at Richfield

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to choose new Windows and Doors

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”

Saturday, April 25

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28

7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”

8:30 p.m. Class AAA Girls’ Basketball Quarterfinals: Simley vs. Holy Angels (TST Production)

10:30 p.m. Boys’ Hockey Section 3AA Quarterfinals: Jefferson at Eagan (ETV Production)

Sunday, April 26

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28

11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: April 27

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville

Monday, April 27

6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: April 27

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

Tuesday, April 28

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28

8 p.m. Poplar Bridge Gr. 4 Music Program

8:18 p.m. Ridgeview Gr. 2: The Turkeys Go on Strike

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles

10 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

Wednesday, April 29

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: April 27

10:30 p.m. JV Boys’ Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

Thursday, April 30

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 9

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

9:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

