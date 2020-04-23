Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 24
6:30 p.m. Girls’ Basketball: St. Louis Park at Kennedy
8 p.m. Boys’ Basketball Section 3AAA Semifinal: Kennedy at Richfield
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to choose new Windows and Doors
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”
Saturday, April 25
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28
7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”
8:30 p.m. Class AAA Girls’ Basketball Quarterfinals: Simley vs. Holy Angels (TST Production)
10:30 p.m. Boys’ Hockey Section 3AA Quarterfinals: Jefferson at Eagan (ETV Production)
Sunday, April 26
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: April 27
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville
Monday, April 27
6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: April 27
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
Tuesday, April 28
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 22-28
8 p.m. Poplar Bridge Gr. 4 Music Program
8:18 p.m. Ridgeview Gr. 2: The Turkeys Go on Strike
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
10 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
Wednesday, April 29
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: April 27
10:30 p.m. JV Boys’ Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
Thursday, April 30
6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 9
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
9:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.