Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 23
8:30 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27
10:30 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”
Saturday, April 24
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27
7 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”
8:30 p.m. Baseball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10:45 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Hastings at Jefferson
Sunday, April 25
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale Concert: Let Freedom Ring - Songs of Service and Valor
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”
8:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View
Monday, April 26
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 19
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Soul”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27
Tuesday, April 27
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?
10 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Promising Young Woman”
Wednesday, April 28
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 19
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 28 to May 4
Thursday, April 29
6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 22
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Promising Young Woman”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 28 to May 4
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
