Friday, April 23

8:30 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27

10:30 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”

Saturday, April 24

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27

7 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Thunder Force”

8:30 p.m. Baseball: Jefferson at Kennedy

10:45 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Hastings at Jefferson

Sunday, April 25

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale Concert: Let Freedom Ring - Songs of Service and Valor

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Voyagers”

8:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View

Monday, April 26

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 19

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Soul”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27

Tuesday, April 27

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 21-27

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?

10 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Promising Young Woman”

Wednesday, April 28

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 19

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 28 to May 4

Thursday, April 29

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 22

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Promising Young Woman”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 28 to May 4

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?

