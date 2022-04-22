Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 22

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April 2022

6:30 p.m. Girls Hockey: Waconia at Jefferson

8:15 p.m. Girls Basketball: New Prague at Jefferson (Senior Night)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26

10:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Outfit”

Saturday, April 23

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April 2022

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Outfit”

8:30 p.m. “The Magic of Pops” Jefferson Band Concert

Sunday, April 24

6 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April 2022

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26

11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 11

Monday, April 25

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April 2022

6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 25

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26

Tuesday, April 26

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26

8 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 25

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

10 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ambulance”

Wednesday, April 27

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 25

10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 25

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 27 to May 3

Thursday, April 28

6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: April 28

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ambulance”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 27 to May 3

9:30 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments