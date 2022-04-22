8:30 p.m. “The Magic of Pops” Jefferson Band Concert
Sunday, April 24
6 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April 2022
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26
11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 11
Monday, April 25
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April 2022
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 25
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26
Tuesday, April 26
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 20-26
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 25
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
10 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ambulance”
Wednesday, April 27
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 25
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: April 25
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 27 to May 3
Thursday, April 28
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: April 28
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ambulance”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 27 to May 3
9:30 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
