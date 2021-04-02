Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 2
6:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
8:15 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: New Prague at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Safety”
Saturday, April 3
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Safety”
8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Simley at Kennedy
10 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: St. Paul Highland Park at Kennedy
Sunday, April 4
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fatale”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska
Monday, April 5
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 5
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care a Lot”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6
Tuesday, April 6
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns.
10 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
Wednesday, April 7
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 5
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
Thursday, April 8
6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 8
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13
9:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns.
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
