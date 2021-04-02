Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 2

6:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

8:15 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: New Prague at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Safety”

Saturday, April 3

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Safety”

8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Simley at Kennedy

10 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: St. Paul Highland Park at Kennedy

Sunday, April 4

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fatale”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska

Monday, April 5

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 5

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nomadland” and “I Care a Lot”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6

Tuesday, April 6

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 31 to April 6

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns.

10 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Wednesday, April 7

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 5

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

Thursday, April 8

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 8

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 7-13

9:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns.

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

