Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, April 10
6:30 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Semi: St. Croix at Holy Angels (TST Production)
8:13 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Championship: Holy Angels vs. Richfield
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
10:30 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
Saturday, April 11
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert
Sunday, April 12
6 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen
Monday, April 13
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
7 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?
Tuesday, April 14
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14
9 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
Wednesday, April 15
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 15-21
7 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 15-21
Thursday, April 16
6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 9
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 15-21
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?
11 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
