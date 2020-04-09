Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 10

6:30 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Semi: St. Croix at Holy Angels (TST Production)

8:13 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Championship: Holy Angels vs. Richfield

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

10:30 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

Saturday, April 11

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

8:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert

Sunday, April 12

6 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen

Monday, April 13

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

7 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?

Tuesday, April 14

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 8-14

9 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

Wednesday, April 15

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 15-21

7 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 15-21

Thursday, April 16

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 9

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 15-21

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?

11 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

