A Bloomington business owner has received the Minnesota Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners’ most prominent award.

Mary Nutting, owner and president of CorTalent, received the Woman Business Owner of the Year award July 20 during a ceremony in Minneapolis.

The award recognizes the innovation and perseverance of a woman business owner who has experienced noticeable success operating a business that has grown exponentially over the past year.

CorTalent is a national recruitment and retention consulting firm. In addition to being acknowledged by multiple organizations as an outstanding business owner and leader, Nutting was honored for leading the Minnesota Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners through the pandemic.

The Minnesota chapter, founded in 1977, was the association’s first chapter. The association works to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide.

Info: nawbo.org/minnesota

