A 13-year-old Bloomington boy who was unresponsive after being pulled from an Eagan lake has died.
Jeylon Holloway died at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital hours after being pulled from Eagan’s Lemay Lake. He died as a result of freshwater drowning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The Eagan Police Department responded to a report of a missing person, last seen near the 3000 block of Eagandale Place, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
After finding a shoe near Lemay Lake, officers believed the missing person may have fallen into open water near a drainage culvert. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded to assist at approximately 2:15 p.m., and a diver located the missing the 13-year-old boy underwater within minutes of entering the water.
Medics began life saving measures and transported the boy to the hospital. He died at approximately 4:20 a.m. Jan. 29, the medical examiner’s report noted.
“The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident and reminds all that ice is not trustworthy,” according to a Dakota County Sheriff’s Department announcement.
