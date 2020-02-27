A TV meteorologist and characters from “Frozen” will be among the authors and fictional characters attending this year’s Bloomington Bookfest.

Bookfest is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Oak Grove Middle School, 1300 W. 106th St.

Bookfest features reading activities, photos with costumed characters, face painting, art projects and snacks.

Children’s book authors attending Bookfest include Nancy Carlson at 9:30 a.m., Douglas Wood at 10:15 a.m. and KARE 11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen at 11 a.m. to discuss her book “Bel the Weather Girl” and perform weather-related experiments for families.

Students from the Oak Grove Middle School performance of “Frozen” will be among the characters attending Bookfest.

All children will receive a free book.

Info: bloomingtonbookfest.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments