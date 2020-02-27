A TV meteorologist and characters from “Frozen” will be among the authors and fictional characters attending this year’s Bloomington Bookfest.
Bookfest is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Oak Grove Middle School, 1300 W. 106th St.
Bookfest features reading activities, photos with costumed characters, face painting, art projects and snacks.
Children’s book authors attending Bookfest include Nancy Carlson at 9:30 a.m., Douglas Wood at 10:15 a.m. and KARE 11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen at 11 a.m. to discuss her book “Bel the Weather Girl” and perform weather-related experiments for families.
Students from the Oak Grove Middle School performance of “Frozen” will be among the characters attending Bookfest.
All children will receive a free book.
Info: bloomingtonbookfest.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.