This week’s Bloomington band shell concert will include a tribute to pandemic heroes.
Featuring pop, rock and country music, the Tuxedo Band concert will include special recognition of first responders, health care staff and educators. The concert is 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St.
A food truck and beer vendor will be available at the band shell beginning at 6:30.
Info: tr.im/july8
