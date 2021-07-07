This week’s Bloomington band shell concert will include a tribute to pandemic heroes.

Featuring pop, rock and country music, the Tuxedo Band concert will include special recognition of first responders, health care staff and educators. The concert is 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St.

A food truck and beer vendor will be available at the band shell beginning at 6:30.

Info: tr.im/july8

