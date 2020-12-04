Continental Ballet Company of Bloomington is offering a streaming holiday program in lieu of its annual Nutcracker Ballet performances.
The program features dances from the classical repertoire that company members rehearsed in October and November. The new performance pieces will be paired with excerpts from the company’s 2019 Nutcracker Ballet performance.
Tickets are $25 per family and the video is available for 48 hours after payment is complete. The video will be available beginning Dec. 13.
Tickets: tr.im/n20
