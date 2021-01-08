Bloomington Public Schools will host a community engagement event to discuss plans for the return of elementary and early learning students to their traditional learning model.

The Elementary Model Shift Community Engagement is 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The live virtual event will be available through BEC-TV and by streaming through Roku, Apple TV and the BEC-TV website.

District leaders will present updates on the data and safety precautions guiding the shift to traditional learning for students in early childhood programs, preschool and elementary grades K-5, beginning Jan. 19. Secondary principals will also provide an update on shifting from the current distance learning to a hybrid model when COVID-19 case counts allow.

Viewers will have a chance to submit questions prior to and during the event.

“We are eager to have our youngest learners back in school as recommended by Gov. Walz,” said Supt. Les Fujitake. “We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students and staff by adhering to state and public health guidance and closely following the Minnesota Department of Education recommendations.”

Info: bectv.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments