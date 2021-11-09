Noltner

Bloomington author John Noltner signs a copy of his new book, “Portraits of Peace: Searching for Hope in a Divided America,” Sept. 21 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Bloomington. The new collection of stories and photos follows his first book, “A Peace of My Mind,” which collected stories and portraits of Minnesotans who answered Noltner’s question about what peace means to them. For Portraits of Peace, Noltner collected stories and photos during a 40,000-mile road trip across the United States to rediscover the common humanity that connects us. Information about his books is available online at tr.im/noltner. (Photo courtesy of Scott Knight)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments