Bloomington has assembled a comprehensive coronavirus resource list of information and organizations. The list will be updated as necessary and is available through the city's website at https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/ph/covid-19-information
RESOURCES DURING COVID-19
#STAYHOMEMN
Minnesota Governor’s Office: https://mn.gov/governor/covid-19/faq.jsp
WORLD/NATIONAL
Center for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
STATE/COUNTY
Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
o MN Department of Health COVID-19 hotline 651-201-3920
o Multi-lingual materials and resources (20 languages)
https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/materials/index.html
o Multi-lingual/ASL videos
https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/materials/videos.html
Hennepin County:
o https://www.hennepin.us/~/link.aspx?_id=8F78F590254A448CAB70BB2CD8DDE006&_z=z
Hennepin County Mobile Crisis team can be reached at either of these numbers:
o Counselors for youth: 612-348-2233
o Counselors for people 18 and older: 612-596-1223
NON-PROFIT - GENERAL
MinnesotaHelp.info: https://www.minnesotahelp.info/Index
United Way, Dial 211: (http://211.org/): 211 is a free and confidential service that helps people find local resources
BY CATEGORY
CHILD CARE
Bloomington School District
o Childcare Reminder: Parents in essential healthcare and emergency response functions who need childcare, are reminded to complete this survey. No childcare will be provided over spring break, March 23-27. Watch for more information following spring break.
o Refer to this document for details on childcare
Child Care Aware of Minnesota
o Emergency workers with children infant to school age in need of child care should call 1.888.291.9811 to be directed to available providers. In addition, families can view current providers here: https://public.tableau.com/profile/mmb.results#!/vizhome/Mapofchildcareprovidersforemergencyworkers/COVIDchildcare
YMCA Minnesota - https://www.ymcamn.org/update-hub
o Providing child care for school age (K-6) for essential employees and critical workers.
CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINTS/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Cornerstone: Domestic violence support 1-866-223-1111 Text 612-399-9995 or e-mail: safety@dayoneservices.org
Minnesota Department of Human Rights: https://mn.gov/mdhr/
o Worker protections related to COVID-19
o Stigma related to coronavirus
DISABILITY
Arc Minnesota https://arcminnesota.org/coronavirus/ Department of Human Services o Waivers under peacetime emergency authority: https://mn.gov/dhs/waivers-and-modifications/
EDUCATION
Bloomington Public School: https://www.bloomington.k12.mn.us/health-services/covid-19-coronavirus
Normandale Community College: http://www.normandale.edu/coronavirus-information
NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/ - Several STEM focused activities
Virtual Museum Tours: http://mcn.edu/a-guide-to-virtual-museum-resources/ list of world-wide museums with free virtual tours and exhibits
EMPLOYMENT
Minnesota Unemployment Insurance: https://www.uimn.org/applicants/needtoknow/news-updates/covid-19.jsp
Minnesota Employment and Economic Development: https://mn.gov/deed/
FINANCE
Minnesota Energy Assistance: https://mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/energy-assistance/
Rent Assistance: http://www.mnhousing.gov/sites/np/renters. Follow the link to apply for short-term emergency assistance through your county.
Social Security Administration: https://www.ssa.gov/coronavirus/
Tax Prep: Extended by 90 days.
FOOD
Bloomington School District: https://www.bloomington.k12.mn.us/health-services/covid-19-coronavirus
o Through Friday, the district will begin distributing “grab and go” meals to Bloomington students only who are age 18 years and younger from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at two sites: Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave., and Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Ave.
o Proof of residency is required (school ID, utility bill, Infinite Campus mobile profile) to receive “grab and go” meals for your children
o No meals will be distributed over spring break, March 23-27. Should schools remain closed after spring break, we will resume our meal distribution plan
Give Me the Mike: https://givemethemike.com/ List of restaurants offering free meals for kids while school is out or supplies last, deliveries for older adults and immunosuppressed and other great resources during COVID-19
Good In the Hood: Food Shelf, 612-217-4003 (Food available, leave a voice mail), https://goodinthehood.org/
Loaves and Fishes
o Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Avenue South, Bloomington. Monday – Friday 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Free. Drive-thru service only. South Door.
o Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Monday-Thursday 5 to 6 p.m. Free. Drive-thru service only.
Meals on Wheels Bloomington/Eden Prairie http://www.bloomepmeals.com/
Metro Mobility: is offering free grocery delivery to any current clients. https://metrocouncil.org/News-Events/Transportation/Newsletters/Let-Metro-Mobility-pick-up-your-grocery-order-2020.aspx
St. Bonaventure: https://www.saintbonaventure.org/community-resources.html Can bring food to the curb.
VEAP:
o Food Shelf https://veap.org/veap-taking-proactive-measures-amid-coronavirus-spread/
o Social and Community Resources https://veap.org/get-help-covid-19-specific-resources/
HEALTH/HEALTH CARE
Bloomington Public Health: https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/ph/public-health
Medical Assistance: https://mn.gov/dhs/people-we-serve/adults/health-care/health-care-programs/programs-and-services/medical-assistance.jsp
Medicaid: Medicaid provides health coverage to millions of Americans, including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Medicaid is administered by states, according to federal requirements. The program is funded jointly by states and the federal government. (https://www.medicaid.gov/medicaid/index.html)
NeedyMeds: Helps patients find assistance with the costs of medication: (https://www.needymeds.org/questions-faqs)
Virtuwell: https://blog.virtuwell.com/coronavirus-assessment/ (no charge assessment)
HOUSING (TEMPORARY)/HOMELESSNESS
Oasis for Youth: https://www.oasisforyouth.org/ By appointment only, call first. Services for homeless youth including a clothing closet.
TPI Hospitality, the state’s largest hotel company, is opening our doors to the local communities, providing hotel rooms at cost as a service to our friends and neighbors in MN. This service is specifically meant to assist in limiting the potential spread of Covid-19 by providing community members with separate accommodations from a family member who is self-quarantining. *Additionally – TPI Hotels across Minnesota have extended our services to help our friends in the trucking industry. We are offering free parking, a place to shower and hot coffee at our locations below:
o Hilton Garden Inn – Shoreview
o Courtyard by Marriott – Roseville
o Home 2 Suites – Roseville
o Hampton Inn – Roseville
o Residence Inn – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove
o SpringHill Suites – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove
o Holiday Inn Express – Golden Valley
o Staybridge Suites – Bloomington West
o Hilton Garden Inn – Bloomington West
o Hilton Garden Inn - Eagan
INTERNET/PHONE
Comcast: Offering 2 months of free internet to low income applicants, low rate after that. https://www.internetessentials.com/covid19
Lifeline: Lifeline is the FCC's program to help make communications services more affordable for low-income consumers. Lifeline provides subscribers a discount on monthly telephone service, broadband Internet access service, or voice-broadband bundled service purchased from participating providers. You may also qualify for a free phone and wireless service. https://www.lifelinesupport.org/how-to-get-lifeline3/25/2020 3:09 PM
MENTAL HEALTH
National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI): https://www.nami.org/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus
o For in-the-moment counseling, call the warm line at 651-288-0400 or text “Support” to 85511. This service is for when talking with a counselor would be helpful.
o TEXT the crisis team at **CRISIS (or **274747)
o Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
o Use the Crisis Lifeline by texting MN to 741741
CALL THE SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
SENIOR SERVICES
Senior Community Services: https://seniorcommunity.org/changes-in-services-due-to-covid-19/
o Phone services continue – 612-770-7005
o Senior Outreach & Caregiver Services - finding resource to help navigate COVID-19
o HOME program: home and chore services
o Caregiver Support – support for life balance amid COVID – 19
o CareNextion.org – online care team tool
TRANSPORTATION
Darts: https://dartsconnects.org/covid-19-updates-2/
Metro Mobility: https://metrocouncil.org/About-Us/What-We-Do/COVID-19.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.