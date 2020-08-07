Six Bloomington arts groups will host a community scavenger hunt next week.

Individuals and teams will be given a list of 12 locations or objects around Bloomington to explore Aug. 9-22. Individual and team results will be submitted electronically, and participants will be eligible to win prizes for their participation. The Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau, local restaurants, businesses and the community arts groups have donated more than $1,800 worth of prizes.

The registration fee is $30 and all participants will receive an “I Support #BloomingtonArts” decal. Registration fees will benefit the participating arts groups: Artistry, Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, Continental Ballet Company, Creative Placemaking, Medalist Concert Band, and the NOTEable Singers.

Info: tr.im/hunt20

