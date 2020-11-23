The city of Bloomington has announced facility closures and program cancellations in following the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The recent order from Gov. Tim Walz includes pausing adult and youth sports. As a result, the city closed its recreational facilities Nov. 20.

Indoor programming will not be offered and all rentals and reservations will be canceled.

The Bloomington Ice Garden, 3600 W. 98th St., and Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, are closed. The clubhouse at Dwan Golf Course, 3301 W. 110th St., had already closed for the season.

Activities and programs canceled through Dec. 19 include Kidz Craft Corner sessions at Bloomington Center for the Arts. The Gifts in the Gallery boutique at the arts center, scheduled for Dec. 7-21, skate school classes at the Ice Garden and city programming, rentals and reservations at the Bloomington Armory, 3300 W. 98th St., are also canceled during the coming weeks.

Outdoor skating rink reservations will not be accepted at this time, and warming houses will be closed. When using outdoor rinks or taking part in activities in Bloomington parks, it is recommended that users stay home if they are sick, maintain at least six feet of distance from others, wear a mask when close person-to-person interaction is possible, avoid large-group gatherings and avoid touching the face with unwashed hands.

