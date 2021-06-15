Friday, June 18

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Family Aquatic Center, 201 E. 90th St.

Info: fareforall.org

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: CHASKA VALLEY FAMILY THEATRE CABARET

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Saturday, June 19

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

Sunday, June 20

NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, June 21

WIGGLE, JIGGLE AND JAM

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Tuesday, June 22

TODDLER TUESDAY: BLUES CLUES + YOU

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bcyou

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

Wednesday, June 23

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, June 24

SALSA DEL SOUL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

