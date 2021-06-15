Friday, June 18
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Family Aquatic Center, 201 E. 90th St.
Info: fareforall.org
FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: CHASKA VALLEY FAMILY THEATRE CABARET
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
Saturday, June 19
RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/rfarmers
Sunday, June 20
NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, June 21
WIGGLE, JIGGLE AND JAM
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
Tuesday, June 22
TODDLER TUESDAY: BLUES CLUES + YOU
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/bcyou
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Info: tr.im/rcouncil
Wednesday, June 23
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Thursday, June 24
SALSA DEL SOUL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
