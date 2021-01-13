Ray Moonen, president of the Edina Community Lions, presented the Helen Keller award to Jonathan Jankowski and Sherene Wendt of Blick Art Materials in Edina for their years of support to the Edina Lions.
The Helen Keller award is given to those who have “distinguished themselves on behalf of sight,” according to the Lions International website. The award was presented to Blick for their commitment and support to the Edina Lion’s annual Peace Poster program. This program allows youth from schools to complete original art, where they compete every fall in the Lions’ International Peace Poster Contest. Following the competition, posters are displayed at the Edina Art Center. The successful finalist’s poster is framed by Blick.
The Lions’ organization, through their year-round charitable fundraising programs, support critical vision preservation services in the community.
