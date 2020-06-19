More than 300 people participated in a march across Bloomington June 19, calling for police officers to be held accountable for crimes they commit. The march began at Bloomington Kennedy High School and ended at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
#BlackLivesMatter Bloomington March
