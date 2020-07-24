Black Lives Matter signs are now available for pickup in Edina.

The signs will be available at the Edina Community Lutheran Church west parking lot Saturdays 3-5 p.m. and Tuesdays 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 4113 W. 54th St.

Strict COVD-19 protection will be in place: pay in advance online, stay in your car, pop your trunk, and show your online receipt to the volunteer who will place the sign(s) in your trunk. To order a sign, text “Text Firstuniv BLM 20” to 73256.

Any excess funds go to black-led community organizations recommended by the group, Reclaim The Block. Signs are printed at Minuteman Press Uptown, a black-owned, union print shop.

Further information for ordering Black Lives Matter signs is available at tinyurl.com/yy6sthwv.

