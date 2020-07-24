Black Lives Matter signs are now available for pickup in Edina.
The signs will be available at the Edina Community Lutheran Church west parking lot Saturdays 3-5 p.m. and Tuesdays 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 4113 W. 54th St.
Strict COVD-19 protection will be in place: pay in advance online, stay in your car, pop your trunk, and show your online receipt to the volunteer who will place the sign(s) in your trunk. To order a sign, text “Text Firstuniv BLM 20” to 73256.
Any excess funds go to black-led community organizations recommended by the group, Reclaim The Block. Signs are printed at Minuteman Press Uptown, a black-owned, union print shop.
Further information for ordering Black Lives Matter signs is available at tinyurl.com/yy6sthwv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.