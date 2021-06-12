Ryan Longley, an Edina High School biology teacher, was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars. Longley was nominated by a former Edina student for her outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession, a press release said.
Longley has been with Edina Public Schools for seven years. She began as a paraprofessional in the Options program in 2012. After earning her teacher license she was hired as a science teacher.
For the award, student members of The National Society of High School Scholars are invited each year to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens. Longley was nominated by Liban Mohamud, who was in her biology class during the 2019-20 school year. Longley also co-facilitated a field-based science trip to Yosemite National Park in which Liban participated in February 2020, just before the pandemic began.
The award letter reads in part: “Your nomination as an Educator of Distinction by Liban Mohamud is a testament to the lasting impact you are making on today’s youth. This honor is presented to you because of your dedication to teaching and learning and the difference you are making as a role model, source of inspiration and leader in your profession.”
The National Society of High School Scholars connects young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions. There are more than 1.7 million members in over 170 countries.
