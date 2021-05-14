Billy Reid, the Florence, Alabama-based fashion designer, will open its first store in Minnesota at 50th & France May 18.
The shop will be located in the Nolan Mains development. The original date of the opening was May 13 but was pushed back.
“The Nolan Mains development plans impressed us from the outset and their profile aligned so well with our brand,” said founder and designer Billy Reid. “Through the years we’ve developed a good customer base in the region. We’ve had solid support from the developer and the community during the process and we can’t wait to finish our build out and open the doors.”
Reid is known for his expertly crafted clothing and accessories, which blends artisanship and sophistication, according to a Nolan Mains press release. It provides a lived-in luxury style, with modern looks, high-quality fabrics and fine detailing, the release also said.
The 1,800-square-foot Nolan Mains store, which is Reid’s 15th in the U.S., will sell men and women’s apparel along with pieces by Moore and Giles. Designed by local architecture firm Studio BV, the store features floor-to-ceiling library cabinets, a built- in hospitality area, leather seating areas by Moore & Giles, vintage apothecary cabinets, large mid-century chandeliers and cladded reclaimed oak walls.
Billy Reid is located at 395 Market Street and will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
