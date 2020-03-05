In recognition of Black History Month, Best Buy’s Black Employee Resource Group hosted its inaugural One Fest, an event celebrating the diverse culture of the black community at Best Buy, at its Richfield headquarters Feb. 24 and 25.
The two-day event saw hundreds of employees enjoy a vendor showcase, where employees could purchase handcrafted merchandise including clothing, jewelry and more, fashion shows, and dance and spoken word performances. Though this was the inaugural event, Best Buy has hosted many Black History Month events both last month and in the past.
At the event, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry spoke about the importance of celebrating Black History and the overall importance of diversity and inclusion at Best Buy.
Best Buy believes it is important to recognize Black History Month to celebrate not only the achievements by black people in America, past and present, but to also highlight the central role its black employees have in its business and culture. Best Buy also believes that maintaining an inclusive culture that values everyone’s talents, life experiences and backgrounds, is important for employees and the company as a whole.
