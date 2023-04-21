Jason Behr was recently promoted to sergeant at the Edina Police Department.
“Sgt. Behr has served in a variety of roles for the Edina Police Department which has prepared him well for this next step in his career. He will do an excellent job providing leadership for our staff and the Edina community,” said Chief of Police Todd Milburn.
Since Behr began his time with the Edina Police Department in 1998, he has gained experience in many different areas of law enforcement. He spent his first two years as a Community Service Officer and became a Police Officer in 2000. Behr then worked as a K-9 Officer from 2010 to 2017 and was a member of Edina’s SWAT team for 16 years. He was named detective three years ago.
Reflecting on his work, he said, “It was an accumulation of learning throughout my career that got me to this position. Being receptive to change and embracing change is something that I learned was important. I don’t take for granted the trust that Edina PD has built with the community and the need to continue to build trust. This is a part of Edina Police culture that I will work to maintain and progress with teams that I work with.”
During his time with Edina, Behr has earned two departmental commendations – one for handling a structure fire in 2002 and one for a response to an armed robbery in 2006. He also won Distinguished Service Awards in both 2010 and 2020 for working as an Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers program advisor and for his service on the SWAT team.
“I am most excited about the new challenges that this position will bring and working with a team to provide high level services to the community,” Behr said.
For more information on the Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Police or call 952-826-1610.
