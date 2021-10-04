A ballet performance in Bloomington will include a complimentary beer from Bloomington’s forthcoming brewery and taproom.
Continental Ballet will present “Beer & Ballet” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The program features eclectic dances, including some choreographed by company members, such as “Bonae Fortuna,” which is an original dance that Continental Ballet founder and director Riet Velthuisen created for the opening of the arts center in 2003.
Michelle Vagi, a former company member who now teaches company classes, choreographed two pieces for Beer & Ballet.
Beer & Ballet offers a more casual look at the art of dance, different than a typical performance of a full-length ballet.
Tickets will include a complimentary beer from Nine Mile Brewing, which will open in Bloomington later this year.
Tickets are $30 and available online at tr.im/ballet8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.