A ballet performance in Bloomington will include a complimentary beer from Bloomington’s forthcoming brewery and taproom.

Continental Ballet will present “Beer & Ballet” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

The program features eclectic dances, including some choreographed by company members, such as “Bonae Fortuna,” which is an original dance that Continental Ballet founder and director Riet Velthuisen created for the opening of the arts center in 2003.

Michelle Vagi, a former company member who now teaches company classes, choreographed two pieces for Beer & Ballet.

Beer & Ballet offers a more casual look at the art of dance, different than a typical performance of a full-length ballet.

Tickets will include a complimentary beer from Nine Mile Brewing, which will open in Bloomington later this year.

Tickets are $30 and available online at tr.im/ballet8.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments