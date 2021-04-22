beast1

Senior Dylan Ringer, left, portrays The Beast, opposite senior Maureen Smith, who portrays Belle, in the Bloomington Jefferson High School production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” (Photo courtesy of Scott Knight)
beast2

Senior Teddy Miller portrays Lumiere in the play. Performances are 7 p.m. April 23-25, April 30 and May 1. Matinee performances are 1 p.m. April 24-25 and May 1. A preview show for seniors is 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Tickets are only available in advance at jeffersontheatrecompany.org. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance. (Photo courtesy of Scott Knight)

