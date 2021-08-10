The city of Edina’s Police and Fire departments’ Battle of the Badges Blood Drive returns in August.
The competition for units of blood, which pits the city’s public safety departments against other cities in the Twin Cities metro that are also hosting blood drives, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., inside the City Council Chambers.
Organized by Memorial Blood Centers, Battle of the Badges aims to raise awareness of the importance of blood donation through a friendly life-saving competition between teams of first responders and their community residents, according to a city press release. The city with the highest participation and the most life-saving units wins.
“I’m so excited to see how our residents come out and support our first responders for a great cause,” said Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama. “This event gives Edinans a great chance to show off their city pride while helping save lives.”
Police Lt. Aaron White echoed that sentiment. “Every time I see a blood drive, I immediately think of our very own Mike Blood, a retired Edina Police officer. Mike was shot multiple times by a bank robber at 69th and France and without access to a reliable donor blood supply likely wouldn’t be here today,” White said. “I just saw Mike at a retirement gathering recently, so for that, a big thank you to those who are able to donate.”
All blood types are needed, especially O negative (O-) and O positive (O+). Additionally, double red cell donations are available at the blood drive for individuals with types O+, O-, A negative or B negative.
To schedule a donation, go to bit.ly/BadgesBD2021 and enter Sponsor Code 0111. Donors can also contact city of Edina Staffing Specialist Terri Wilson at twilson@edinamn.gov or 952-826-0406.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.