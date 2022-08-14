The city of Edina’s police and fire departments are again taking part in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this month.

The competition for units of blood, which pits the city’s public safety departments against other cities in the Twin Cities metro that are also hosting blood drives, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., inside the Council Chambers.

