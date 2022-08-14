The city of Edina’s police and fire departments are again taking part in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this month.
The competition for units of blood, which pits the city’s public safety departments against other cities in the Twin Cities metro that are also hosting blood drives, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., inside the Council Chambers.
Organized by Memorial Blood Centers, Battle of the Badges aims to raise awareness of the importance of blood donation through a friendly life-saving competition between teams of first responders and their community residents. The city with the highest participation and the most life-saving units wins.
“Donating blood is an act of kindness for our community that saves lives,” Police Lt. David Venne said in a press release. “Statistically, one out of every three people will need blood in their lifetime and you never know how much of a difference you can make in someone’s life. We look forward to the Battle of the Badges and making a difference in the community.”
All blood types are needed, especially O negative (O-) and O positive (O+). Additionally, double red cell donations can be made at the blood drive for individuals with types O+, O-, A negative or B negative.
“Every donation counts, not just toward our friendly competition with neighboring cities, but in helping save lives,” said Fire Chief Andrew Slama. “We saw a great response last year and we hope to see even more support in our city at this event.”
