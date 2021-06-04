U.S. Bank has reopened its remodeled Bloomington branch.
The bank’s branch at 8000 Lyndale Ave. S. features a new look and feel along with design enhancements to improve the banking experience for its customers.
The remodeled branch includes refreshed engagement areas for one-on-one consultations, along with an updated teller line. A new interactive teller machine is available for one-stop banking, where customers can cash checks, make deposits, pay accounts online and more.
The branch café offers coffee and additional beverages for customers. Updates were also made to signage on the outside of the branch.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the branch incorporates design changes focused on protecting the health of customers and employees, including Plexiglas barriers, anti-microbial surfaces and signage to encourage social distancing.
U.S. Bank marked its reopening with a $1,500 donation to Bridging, the Bloomington-based nonprofit that provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.
