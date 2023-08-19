Bloomington will host a baby gear swap meet this weekend.

Items intended for babies up to 24 months old are welcome. The swap meet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 20, at Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave.

  

