Avidor Edina, a 55-plus active adult community in Edina, is hosting a paper shredding event and blood drive, in two separate events next week. Avidor Edina is located at 5220 Eden Ave.

The shredding event will take place Saturday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. A shredding truck will be parked outside of the building. After shredding documents, people can stop inside the building for refreshments.

The blood drive, in partnership with the Memorial Blood Centers, will take place Thursday, June 10, from 1-5 p.m. Donors will be able to enter for the chance to win a pair of Twins tickets.

For more information, contact 952-314-5796.

Recommended for you

Load comments