Avidor Edina will host its first-annual Sip n’ Shop event Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Attendees will be able to look through a variety of boutique gifts and home decor while sipping on a glass of wine.
Vendors are Hot Ice/Purses, Winifred Designs, Girlzcrazyglaz, Drunken Easels, A La Mud, Epicure, Lily Foster, JES Naturals, CABI and more.
The event will take place at Avidor Edina, 5220 Eden Ave.
RSVP for the event by calling 952-213-0807 or visiting info.avidorliving.com/sipandshop by Nov. 15.
