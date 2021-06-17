Avidor Edina

Taylor Frey, a staff member of Avidor Edina, donates blood at a community blood drive June 10. (Photo courtesy Avidor Edina)

Avidor Edina, a 55-plus active adult community in Edina, hosted a blood drive in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers. The June 10 event saw a total of about 30 donors.

