Avidor Edina, a 55-plus active adult community in Edina, is partnering with Memorial Blood Centers to put on a blood drive in honor of Valentine’s Day.
The event will take place 1-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in The Great Room at Avidor Edina, 5220 Eden Ave. The first 30 people to register and donate will get their choice of a pair of tickets to an upcoming St. Paul Saints game or a gift card for Jerry’s Foods.
After making blood donations, donors will be given refreshments.
Those who wish to participate should register online at bit.ly/3qY7RiE. Registration can also be completed by calling Memorial Blood Centers at 1-888-GIVE-BLD and mentioning event code 4945, or by contacting Avidor Edina’s Deena Carlson at 952-314-5796 or at dcarlson@avidorliving.com.
