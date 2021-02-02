Avidor Edina, a 55-plus active adult community in Edina, is partnering with Memorial Blood Centers to put on a blood drive in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The event will take place 1-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in The Great Room at Avidor Edina, 5220 Eden Ave. The first 30 people to register and donate will get their choice of a pair of tickets to an upcoming St. Paul Saints game or a gift card for Jerry’s Foods.

After making blood donations, donors will be given refreshments.

Those who wish to participate should register online at bit.ly/3qY7RiE. Registration can also be completed by calling Memorial Blood Centers at 1-888-GIVE-BLD and mentioning event code 4945, or by contacting Avidor Edina’s Deena Carlson at 952-314-5796 or at dcarlson@avidorliving.com.

