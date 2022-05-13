A series of fundraising events at Avidor Edina, a 55-plus retirement community, gathered over $1,850 for Ukrainian War relief efforts, according to a news release.
The fundraising events included cookie sales and a Ukrainian Film Festival. Residents as part of a knitting group also donated knitted items to Stand with Ukraine MN.
For the cookie sales, Avidor residents bought $652 worth of Kramarczuk’s Ukrainian cookies. Proceeds from those sales are sent to assisting wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
The community also hosted a film festival April 30, where two films were shown. The films were “Lady and Bread” and “Winter on Fire.” The event also featured three guest speakers: Sen. Kari Dziedzic, filmmaker Zina Poletz Gutmanis and community leader Maria Sheremeta.
Donations collected at the film event totaled $1,204, $90 of which was intended for World Central Kitchen, which feeds war refugees, and $1,114 for Stand with Ukraine MN.
“I’m a second generation Ukrainian American and I’m driven to ‘see something, do something’ to help,” Peter Berman, an Avidor Edina resident, said in the news release. “Raising funds and awareness is what I can and must do.”
Becky Fillinger, also a resident, said she and Peter are both fans of historical movies. “It seemed a natural thing for us to take our passion and combine it with an urgent need – the Ukrainian Film Festival was born,” she said.
Groups interested in having the film festival fundraiser at their location may contact Berman at peterbermanpics@aol.com.
A sunflower pin created by Iryna Wester, a jewelry designer who grew up in Ukraine, was worn by Dziedzic at the event. Wester sells pins, the proceeds of which go to war relief. She will be present at the Avidor Spring Fling on May 24, 4-6 p.m.; the event is open to the general public.
