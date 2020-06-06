The Avenue of Flags project of the Richfield Optimist Club was in full review over this past Memorial Day weekend as 550 American flags wafted in the breeze around Richfield neighborhoods. This ongoing effort is available from the Richfield Optimist Club for $40 per year. This will allow for the placement and retrieval of a flag in front of your house on seven dates each year: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Patriots Day (Sept. 11), Election Day, and Veterans Day. The club is assisted in this project by Boy Scout Troop 262 and Girl Scout Troop River Valleys, which earns monetary support for the Scout activities. If interested in joining this display program, call David at 612-419-3028. (Submitted photo)