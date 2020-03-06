The author of a book that was recently selected by the Chicago Public Library as one of the best books of fiction for young children will visit Richfield’s Augsburg Park Library this weekend.

Author Bao Phi will read from his new children’s book “My Footprints” 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the library, 7100 Nicollet Ave.

“My Footprints” is the story of an Asian American girl who uses imagination to deal with bullying and the loving compassion of her two mothers.

Info: 612-543-6200

