Best-selling author Ruth Ware will present her book, “The It Girl,” at a June 14 event at Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., hosted by Valley Bookseller. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

The murder mystery novel will be available for purchase at the event, which is free and open to the public. Ware will be signing the book at the event.

For more information, go to trimurl.co/sQOd1A.

