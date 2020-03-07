The Galleria Barnes & Noble will welcome author Mary Kubica to Edina at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, for a presentation and reading, question-and-answer session and book signing for her latest novel, “The Other Mrs.”

Kubica’s novels have been translated into more than 30 languages and have sold more than 2 million copies worldwide. Her first novel, “The Good Girl,” received a Strand Critics Nomination for Best First Novel and was a nominee in the Goodreads Choice Awards in Debut Goodreads Author and in Mystery & Thriller for 2014.

The rights to “The Other Mrs.” were recently purchased by Netflix, which plans to make it into a feature film. Kubica will be the executive producer on this project. She is the author of five previous novels.

