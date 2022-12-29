For the third year in a row, U.S. News & World Report named Aurora on France Senior Living & Care to its list of Best Nursing Homes for Short Term Rehabilitation for 2022-23. Only 16% of U.S. skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
Located at 6500 France Ave. S., the Edina facility offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, stay-by-the-day and short-term rehabilitation or transitional care, managed by Minnesota’s largest senior living operator, Ebenezer Management Services.
The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care.
“We’re thrilled to be named to this prestigious list for the third straight year,” Brittany Bell, Aurora’s campus operations director, said in a press release. “It’s a testament to our quality care, our commitment to building highly skilled teams and our exceptional organizational culture. Our residents thrive here, and we’re proud this is once again recognized by U.S. News.”
For 2022-23, U. S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.
“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”
To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, also called CMS. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits.
The long-term care rating included measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well facilities were staffed on weekends.
The short-term rehabilitation rating included measures of success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections and making sure residents are able to return home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.