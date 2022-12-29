For the third year in a row, U.S. News & World Report named Aurora on France Senior Living & Care to its list of Best Nursing Homes for Short Term Rehabilitation for 2022-23. Only 16% of U.S. skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.

Located at 6500 France Ave. S., the Edina facility offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, stay-by-the-day and short-term rehabilitation or transitional care, managed by Minnesota’s largest senior living operator, Ebenezer Management Services.

Load comments