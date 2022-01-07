An attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery took place in the Country Club neighborhood of Edina early Friday evening, police said.
Edina police officers responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. Jan. 7 on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road, according to a city news release.
The victim, 49, was visiting someone in the neighborhood. When she returned to her vehicle, another vehicle pulled up as two teenage girls jumped out.
They told the victim they had a gun and ordered her to give them her car. After the victim refused, she was punched and sprayed with mace. The suspects stole the victim's wallet and cellphone but were unable to steal the vehicle, the news release said.
The victim refused medical assistance at the scene.
The suspect vehicle, which was stolen two days ago in a separate carjacking in Minneapolis, is a silver-colored 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Minnesota license plate EVT-953.
Police said if anyone sees the vehicle, they should call 9-1-1 and not attempt to make contact or approach the vehicle. Residents of surrounding neighborhoods are also urged to check their video doorbells or other security camera footage.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Edina Police Department’s non-emergency line, 952-826-1600, any time of day.
The attempted carjacking is the second Edina has experienced in recent months. Last month, an attempted carjacking took place at the Lunds & Byerly's at 50th & France, leaving three people injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.