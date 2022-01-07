An attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery took place in the Country Club neighborhood of Edina early Friday evening, police said.

Edina police officers responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. Jan. 7 on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road, according to a city news release.

The victim, 49, was visiting someone in the neighborhood. When she returned to her vehicle, another vehicle pulled up as two teenage girls jumped out.

They told the victim they had a gun and ordered her to give them her car. After the victim refused, she was punched and sprayed with mace. The suspects stole the victim's wallet and cellphone but were unable to steal the vehicle, the news release said.

The victim refused medical assistance at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, which was stolen two days ago in a separate carjacking in Minneapolis, is a silver-colored 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Minnesota license plate EVT-953.

Police said if anyone sees the vehicle, they should call 9-1-1 and not attempt to make contact or approach the vehicle. Residents of surrounding neighborhoods are also urged to check their video doorbells or other security camera footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Edina Police Department’s non-emergency line, 952-826-1600, any time of day.

The attempted carjacking is the second Edina has experienced in recent months. Last month, an attempted carjacking took place at the Lunds & Byerly's at 50th & France, leaving three people injured.

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments