A giveaway of Asian food will be held 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at South View Middle School, 4725 South View Lane.
Registered participants will receive a 25-pound bag of rice, a 12-pound box of Asian food, and, for the first 120 registrants, $25 in cash. One box of 20 KN90 masks will also be available, courtesy of the Minnesota International Chinese School and Chinese-American Chamber of Commerce of Minnesota.
Participants can pick up items outside of Door 1 at South View Middle School.
This event is hosted by Asian Media Access, the Minnesota International Chinese School and the Chinese American Chamber of Commerce of Minnesota.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/2020-mn-love. Participants must register by Tuesday, Dec. 15.
