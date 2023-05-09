The Edina Asian American Alliance is planning a festival that will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month.
The festival – called Visibility, Community, and Pure Celebration – will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., Edina.
The festival will be a joyful community space that’s open to all who wish to celebrate Asian cultures in Edina and Minnesota alongside friends and neighbors, a press release said.
“Attendees will feel empowered, connected, and energized through the strength and vibrancy of our community!” the release promised.
The program is organized to highlight the rich cultures, voices and strengths of the local Asian community, as well as the partnerships, friendships and coalitions that the Edina Asian American Alliance has built this past year.
Featured speakers include:
• AshaUSA Executive Director Sayali Amarapurkar
• Asian American Unity Coalition President SK Lo
• Chinese Community Center Executive Director and Minnesota International Chinese School Principal Melody Zhou
• City of Edina Mayor Jim Hovland
• Coalition of Asian American Leaders Executive Director ThaoMee Xiong
• Edina High School Asian American Pacific Islander Student Union co-presidents Lexi Han, Emily Leung and Sabeeh Mirza
• State Rep. Heather Edelson
• India Association of Minnesota President Tanwi Prigge
• Korean Institute of Minnesota Director Jennifer Arndt-Johns
Featured performances include:
• DTG Lions
• Edina’s Desi Dance Group
• JangmiArts
• Master Chang’s Yong-in Martial Arts
• School of India for Languages and Culture
• TaikoArts Midwest
Featured participants include the small businesses, nonprofits, school and community organizations, such as:
• Anti-Racism Collective
• Black Student Union
• Eggroll Queen
• Inherited Stories
• Ku•ma•in
• League of Women Voters of Edina
• Num Nuts
Edina Elementary School families will host featured cultural tables that celebrate rich Asian/Edina heritages. The festival will conclude by naming the first recipient of Edina Asian American Alliance’s Teacher of the Year Recognition.
The Festival is free and open to the public, and includes a book giveaway for the first 100 attendees, thanks to the Friends of the Edina Library. Local author Bao Phi’s “A Different Pond” and “You Are Life” will be handed out.
For more information about the event, visit EdinaAsianAmericanAlliance.org or contact Kelly Condit-Shrestha, community liaison to the event’s planning committee, at kelly.condit@gmail.com. Those planning to attend are asked to consider registering to help planners anticipate a headcount.
