Effective 8 a.m. Monday, March 30, group activities that are not in compliance with obvious physical and social distancing, such as basketball, soccer and other non-individual sports, are not allowed in Edina in order to comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-20 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This ban will be in effect until further notice.
“We had hoped we would see 100 percent compliance by residents and visitors with the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order. However, this weekend, we have continued to receive many complaints and reports of large group gatherings, close-contact ball games and lack of social distancing,” said City Manager Scott Neal. “This is not optional. Failure of Minnesotans to comply with this order will result in the metro area reaching peak caseload sooner than medical facilities are able to handle. We all need to do our part.”
Walz’s order, passed in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, carries penalties of a fine up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail. The City will continue to try and educate people before Police issue tickets for the misdemeanor.
Also, Neal and emergency personnel urge residents not to call 911 with routine questions about Walz’s order. These calls can jam the 911 lines used for actual emergency calls. Instead, residents are directed to call the Minnesota’s State Emergency Op being eration Center’s hotline at 1-800-657-3504 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, including what City facilities are open and closed, check the City’s website at EdinaMN.gov, sign up for City Extra emails at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text EDINA to 57838 to receive text messages.
